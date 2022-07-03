CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
Filed Under:Elk Grove News, Elk Grove Police, end of watch fund, field of flags, fourth of July, Ty Lenehan

ELK GROVE (CBS13) — The Field of Flags will remain open through 9 p.m. Monday in Elk Grove.

Sponsored by the Elk Grove-based End of Watch Fund, it honors first responders and fallen officers including Elk Grove’s own Ty Lenehan who was killed by a wrong way driver in January.

READ MORE: Nelson, Sandra Fires In Butte County Fully Contained

Among the others honored are fallen Galt Officer Kevin Tonn, killed when responding to a burglary call in 2013.

READ MORE: Amador County Couple's Art Raises Nearly $200K For Wildfire Victims

The field is located at Harvest Church, 10385 E. Stockton Boulevard, in Elk Grove. It is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and Monday, and includes rows of flags sponsored by donors.

The End of Watch organization’s outreach includes preparing snack bags for officers when they attend fellow officers’ funerals.

MORE NEWS: Police: Teen Shot In Modesto Listed In Stable Condition

To learn more, visit www.endofwatchfund.com/field-of-flags.