SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Two people were taken into custody earlier this week when officers from the Sacramento County Probation Department found a stolen Harley Davidson motorcycle and stolen trailer at a residence in Sacramento.

A parolee at large was taken into custody, according to a social media post.

On Thursday, officers also served an additional search warrant at a related storage until within Sacramento County where they say they discovered approximately 18.5 pounds of methamphetamine, 13 firearms and approximately 3 ounces of fentanyl.

They also reportedly discovered stolen federal property, that included inert explosive devices and simulation training equipment.

A second person was taken into custody for an outstanding warrant and several new charges.