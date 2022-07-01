WOODLAND (CBS13) — Woodland resident Rochelle Wu qualified to compete in the prestigious U.S. Girls’ Junior Championship for a chance at $20,6000 in prize money.

The U.S. Girls’ Junior Chess Championship will determine the best female chess player under the age of 20.

According to the St. Louis Chess Club, Wu is one of 10 female chess players to qualify. Wu’s qualification follows a gold medal in the 2016 World Cadet Chess Championship U10 and first place in the 2017 National Girls Tournament of Champions. She also broke the record for the youngest player ever to represent the US Olympiad or World Team, where she celebrated her 13th birthday at the World Team Championship in Kazakhstan.

Wu has been playing since the age of six and participates in the Young Stars program under coach Garry Kasparov.

The event will take place in St. Louis from July 6 to July 16 of this year.

More photos of Wu below.