Question Of The Day / Post-Show Dance Party Friday / Good Luck, Briana! - 7/1We close out the work week with Courtney's Question of the Day: Who would you visit if you hopped on a plane? Everyone answers, and at the end Courtney's answer is to visit our producer Briana, who's got a new gig in New York City! We're proud of you, Bri, and good luck! Then, the show ends on-air, but we throw in a post-show Friday Dance Party anyway! Have a great holiday weekend, be sure to tune in tomorrow for Good Day Weekend at 7!

Court's Tune, 10am - 7/1Time for another edition of Court's Tune, in the 10:00 hour! Courtney has songs from the original "Footloose" soundtrack this time, play along with us!

Smack Stacks - Mini Pancake And Waffle Creations!Kimberly and Ariel started Smack Stacks during the pandemic, and now they're ready to cater at your event or food festival! Mini pancakes and waffle pops are their specialty, and they also provide the option to Build Your Own Stack, choosing your own toppings to go on your stack of 15, 30 Or 50 pancakes! Kimberly joins Courtney and John to tell us all about it!

Wiki Who? - 7/1John's here with another...obscure?...trio for Wiki Who? He'll explain...today's celebrities are Liv Tyler, Russell Wilson, and J. Edgar Hoover, play along with us!

Show And Tell - What Kind Of Pie Are We?Courtney has today's Show and Tell, straight from BuzzFeed.com! What kind of pie are you? Everyone takes the test...

