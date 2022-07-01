CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
CITRUS HEIGHTS

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Firefighters say smoke detectors alerted people inside a Citrus Heights home about an early morning fire on Friday.

Metro Fire of Sacramento says, just before 1 a.m., firefighters responded to the 7500 block of Cedar Drive for a house fire.

Crews found “heavy fire” coming from the front side of the home.

Firefighters say the six people inside the home at the time got out safely after being alerted about the fire by smoke detectors. No injuries have been reported.

Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.