CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) – Firefighters say smoke detectors alerted people inside a Citrus Heights home about an early morning fire on Friday.

Metro Fire of Sacramento says, just before 1 a.m., firefighters responded to the 7500 block of Cedar Drive for a house fire.

Crews arrived just before 1:00am this morning to a house fire with heavy fire from the front side. 6 occupants were alerted by smoke detectors, and safely evacuated prior to our arrival. No injuries reported, the fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/BpG1VThUQq — Metro Fire of Sacramento (@metrofirepio) July 1, 2022

Crews found “heavy fire” coming from the front side of the home.

Firefighters say the six people inside the home at the time got out safely after being alerted about the fire by smoke detectors. No injuries have been reported.

Exactly what started the fire is still under investigation.