STOCKTON (CBS13) – The Stockton Police Department has released new surveillance video evidence in hopes of cracking a homicide case that happened almost five years ago.

On June 28, 2017, Stockton police officers responded to a call reporting a shooting near Valverde Park in Stockton. According to the Stockton Police Department, the officers arrived at the scene shortly after being called to find Ramon Concha Jr. suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The video released Tuesday shows two unidentified suspects getting in and out of their vehicles which are described as a mid-2000s gold Nissan Murano and a late 2000’s to early 2010’s dark Honda Ridgeline with a silver roof rack.

Police have not said why the video has not been released until now.