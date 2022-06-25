SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Protests didn’t close the street in front of California’s Capitol Saturday night and the only visible sign of the U.S. Supreme Court decision to end Roe v. Wade was the Capitol rotunda lit up with the color pink for the second night in a row.

Abortion is still legal in California, but women who spoke to CBS13 Saturday shared feelings of concern, sadness, and fear of what could come next. These emotions weren’t the only ones shared. Other women expressed relief, some said they weren’t “caught up” with the news, and some said they were supportive.

“I’m a mother of a daughter but also of two sons, but it doesn’t matter, either way, it’s equally important for them to know bodily autonomy is important regardless of gender,” said Patricia Costa, a Washington D.C. resident on vacation in California.

Another woman, who moved to California from Oklahoma, said she was happy with the way things had been.

“I was very happy, because, like I said, it’s her body, it’s her choice,” said Wilma Bennett.

One mother, who spent the day out in Sacramento’s Old Town with her 14-year-old daughter, told CBS13 that it was her daughter who shared the news about the court’s decision. She said her first reaction was “shock” and “wow.” Her daughter shared her own opinion with CBS13.

“You have to be able to do what you want to do for your body, instead of having people in like high supreme courts telling you what you can do for your body,” said Corissa, 14.

In Stockton on Saturday, people gathered to protest abortion rights at city hall.

