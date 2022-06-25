DEL PASO HEIGHTS (CBS13) – A home and some sheds caught fire in Del Paso Heights on Saturday morning.
At around 6:15 a.m., Sacramento Fire Department crews received the call of a fire at a home along Marysville Boulevard near Acacia Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they found that the fire had damaged some sheds on the property along with a bungalow-style home behind the main home.
A large plume of smoke could be seen from miles away.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire, but parts of the property suffered heavy damage.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause.