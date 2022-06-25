MANTECA (CBS13) – What may have started as a friendly game of baseball turned into a brawl in Manteca on Friday night.

The Manteca Police Department confirms that there were around 20 people involved in a brawl that broke out at Big League Dreams. Police were called out to the sports park around 9:40 p.m. By that time, most of the people involved in the fight had left. they say.

Police say one person who stayed had suffered minor facial injuries.

A video of the brawl was shared on Facebook and shows the chaos that erupted on the field.

According to the park’s website, it boasts restaurants, batting cages, a kids’ play area, six major league replica fields, and a 20,000-square-foot pavilion.