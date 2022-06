Johnnie's Jams Featuring Director Jonathan Meris with Bosco and BuddyIn this edition of Johnnie's Jams, it's National Bring Your Dog to Work Day and Director Jonathan Meris has help from Producer Ally's doggies: Bosco and Buddy. "Sampled Songs" is the theme, and do you know these JAMS?

Question Of The Day / Friday Dance Party - 6/24We close out the work week with our Question of the Day, today provided by the one and only Cody Stark! Hey, Cody's going on vacation next week, how will YOU celebrate? Everyone answers, and then we dance our way into the weekend!

Wiki Who? - 6/24John's here with a Friday edition of Wiki Who?, pulling nuggets of trivia from the Wikipedia pages of the stars! Today, it's another "hot celebrity" edition with Timothee Chalamet, Miles Teller, and Jack Harlow! Play along with us!

"Masters Of Illusion" - Murray SawChuck Joins Us!Another thrilling episode of "Masters of Illusion" airs this weekend on the CW! Magician Murray SawChuck joins Cody and John to talk about the show, and as always, do a little magic for us!

