SACRAMENTO (CBS13/CNN) – Police are closing streets in downtown Sacramento near the capitol in preparation for a demonstration.

The vigil, which CBS13 is told will include a protest and rally, is expected to happen Friday night. The closures are being done by police on a proactive basis.

Police have traffic cones positioned in the area and officers urge drivers to avoid the area.

🚨 Road Closure: N Street and 10th Street will be closed for the time being in anticipation of a peaceful demonstration in the area. Please use alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/igQI1r2SNI — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) June 24, 2022

After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday, holding that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion, protesters and supporters of the ruling gathered at the high court’s building in Washington, DC, and in other cities nationwide.

Similar demonstrations are planned in at least 70 locations across the country on Friday and the weekend, according to CNN’s research.

