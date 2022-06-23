CBS News SacramentoWatch Now

Placer County Fair
https://www.placercountyfair.org/
https://www.facebook.com/TheGroundsRoseville

Bus Hiring Event
http://www.coachusa.com

READ MORE: Injured Hiker Rescued After Spending Night In Desolation Wilderness

MJC Drone Soccer Camps
Open to kids ages 12 and up. Register for MJC Drone Soccer Camp at mjc4life.org MJC is hosting 40 camp sessions throughout the summer for kids & teens ages 5-17.
MJC is on Facebook and Instagram @modestojuniorcollege.

READ MORE: Westbound Interstate 80 Reopens After Two-Vehicle Crash In North Sacramento

Fire Camp
https://www.cityofwestsacramento.org/government/departments/fire
Facebook and Instagram:@westsacfire

MORE NEWS: Sacramento Fire Responds To Overnight Pallet Fire Behind Costco

Masters of Illusion
10-11 PM on CW31