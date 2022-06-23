Question Of The Day - 6/23We close out our mini-tribute to television immortals Beavis and Butt-Head, as John brings us our Question of the Day: What's YOUR favorite 90's TV show?

4 hours ago

Amazing Beavis and Butt-Head Collection!Sean Beard, from Silver Springs, New York, has the largest collection of Beavis and Butt-Head merchandise in the world! One of his prized pieces is some of the original album artwork done for the double-platinum selling ​‘Beavis and Butt-Head Experience,’ drawn by Mike Judge himself! Sean joins our own "Smeavis and Smutt-Head" to show us his collection!

4 hours ago

Couch Yoga With "Smeavis And Smutt-Head"OK, Cody and John have gone all Beavis and Butt-Head on us in the last half hour of the show, and they're gonna be sitting on the couch a lot watching old episodes and the new movie on Paramount+ (shameless plug). So our friend Jessie Bennett joins the boys to help them stretch out while binging!

5 hours ago

Golden Girls KitchenBeginning in July, pull up a chair to "The Golden Girls Kitchen!" This custom, detailed dining experience is inspired by the girls' favorite iconic Miami hangout, as well as other memorable moments from the beloved franchise. Derek Berry, the mind behind the kitchen, joins Cody to tell us as much as he can about the location before it opens!

5 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 6/23If you think you missed a funny moment during today's show, you can find it here! It's the Good Day Rewind!

5 hours ago