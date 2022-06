Question Of The Day - 6/22Tina rejoins us from Sal's Tacos in West Sac with today's Question of the Day: What chore do you not mind doing?

Work It Wednesday - Have A Thrifty 4th Of July!You can dress up a little for the 4th of July, without breaking the bank! Phoebe Verkouw ("The Dress Fiend") joins Courtney to show us some amazing and inexpensive fashion ideas for the holiday!

Sal's Tacos In West Sac Is Back Open!Tina and Dave have ventured right up the street from the station to one of our favorite spots that's back open, Sal's Tacos! They're checking out the menu!

"Naked At The Knife-Edge" Author Joins Us!Summiting Mt. Everest is one of man's greatest challenges, and Vivian James Rigney has accomplished this amazing feat! He joins Cody to talk about his book, "Naked at the Knife-Edge."

Anyday Microwave CookwareAnyday is a first-of-its-kind cookware line specifically designed to leverage the kitchen’s most underutilized tool, the microwave! It's not just for making popcorn anymore! Steph Chen is the founder of Anyday Cookware, and she joins Courtney for a quick demonstration!

