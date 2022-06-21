Yolo Growers & Farmworkers FestivalWoodland is hosting a first-of-its-kind family-friendly event to boost awareness of and appreciation for the agriculture community's workforce.

6 hours ago

Question Of The Day - 6/21We close out a Tangent Tuesday show with Tina's Question of the Day: How did you spend those hot summer days?

13 hours ago

Tina Makes Ice Cream For Us!What better to cool off on a hot day than some homemade ice cream! Tina has whipped up a batch of chocolate to share with everyone!

13 hours ago

You Gon' Eat That? - 6/21Time to shove random foodstuffs into John and Cody's mouths! It's another edition of "You Gon' Eat That?"

13 hours ago

"The Omega Factor" Author Steve Berry Joins Us!The Ghent Altarpiece is the most violated work of art in the world. Thirteen times it has been vandalized, dismantled, or stolen. Why? What secrets does it hold? Find the answers in the new stand-alone Steve Berry thriller, "The Omega Factor." Steve joins Cody to talk about the book!

13 hours ago