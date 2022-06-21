Firework Safety At Metro Fire Dept.
Social: @metrofireofsacramento
Call 3-1-1- to report illegal fireworks
– Fireworks can be purchased and used- from 12:00pm on June 28 until 10:00 pm on July 5.
– All legal fireworks in California are called “Safe and Sane Fireworks” and must bear the State Fire Marshal’s seal.
– Check with your local City and County websites to confirm your specific rules- See county flyer for details.
Sacramento Zoo
3930 W Land Park Dr, Sacramento
Open Daily, 9am – 4pm
http://www.saczoo.org
Instagram: @sacramentozoo
Placer Free Food
Financial donations:
PCAR Foundation
270 Technology Way, 100, Rocklin, CA 95765
Anti-Hero
Arden Mall
Sacramento
@Impoundcomics
http://www.Impoundcomics.com
Velocity Island Park
755 N East St, Woodland
Open Wednesday – Monday
http://www.velocityislandpark.com
Instagram: @velocityislandpark
Roseville Fire Camp
http://www.roseville.ca.us/fire
@RosevilleFire
@RSVL_Fire
roseville_fire_department
Dishin’ with Tina
Broderick
319 6th Street
West Sacramento
http://www.broderickroadhouse.com
Refugee Soccer Club
https://blogs.egusd.net/kennedy/
https://www.egusd.net/StudentsFamilies/ResourcesSupports/Family-and-Community-Engagement/index.html
https://www.startingpointworld.com/
Herf Cigar Lounge
900 2nd Street, Suite H
Open by Reservation
510-804-6306
https://herf-cigar-lounge.business.site/
http://www.OldSacramento.com
Work It Wednesday
The Dress Fiend
Instagram @thedressfiend
Goodwill
Instagram @goodwillsacnev
Summer Projects
Be the Best Home
http://www.bethebesthome.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kathrynemerytv/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KathrynEmeryTV
Vivian Rigney
http://www.vivianjamesrigney.com
Steph Chen – Anyday Cookware
http://www.cookanyday.com
Social: @cookanyday
Sal’s Back Open
Sal’s Tacos
400 C St.
West Sacramento
916.346.7792
Grand Re-Opening Celebration
Tomorrow 11am to 8pm
http://www.salstacoswestsac.com