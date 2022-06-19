SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Westbound Interstate 80 has reopened following a two-vehicle crash Sunday morning.

The roadway was closed near the Longview offramp in North Sacramento around 4:30 a.m. when a vehicle traveling west of Watt Avenue on I-80 crashed into the center divider, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Shortly after, another vehicle came around the curve and reportedly crashed into that vehicle.

Four people received major injuries, CHP said.

The interstate reopened shortly after 6 a.m. after the vehicles were cleared from the lanes.