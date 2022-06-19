Ashlee’s Toy Closet & Pay It Forward
Collecting Toys Through June 30
http://www.payitforwardedc.com
Lavender Blue Festival at Bluestone Meadow
June 19, 25 & 26 from 9am – 4pm
2025 Carson Road, Placerville
Admission is $5 per car
http://www.bluestonemeadow.com
Sacramento Bachata & Salsa
Instagram: @sacramentobachatasalsafestival
http://www.saccongress.com
Father’s Day at DOCO!
Mini Golf Open at Flatstick Pub
12-2 p.m.
http://www.DOCOSacramento.com
Father’s Day at DOCO!
Brunch & Dinner at Echo & Rig
10 a.m. to 3p.m. & 4 to 11 p.m.
http://www.DOCOSacramento.com
Marlene the Plant Lady
@marlenetheplantlady
Facebook.com/marlenetheplantlady
Dishin’ With Tina: Broderick
319 6th Street
West Sacramento
http://www.broderickroadhouse.com
Let’s Talk Tik Tok: Elevate Rope
http://www.elevaterope.com
Code: Elevate10 for a 10% discount
Instagram: Geraldo.Alken
Youtube: youtube.com/geraldoalken
Tiktok: Geraldo.Alken
Father’s Day Treats
http://www.ashleyhawkrd.com
Connect with your Kids
http://www.clintarthur.tv