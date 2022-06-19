EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — An injured female hiker was rescued Saturday morning after spending the night in Desolation Wilderness in El Dorado County.

Friday night, search and rescue personnel with the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Officer responded to the scene where they stabilized the hiker’s injuries and spent the night with her until a helicopter could assist.

On Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol helicopter was able to land nearby and fly the unidentified woman to Strawberry where she was transferred to a ground ambulance.

Additional details about the woman or extent of her injuries were not immediately available.