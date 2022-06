NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — A 16-acre vegetation fire has been contained along the Nevada-Yuba County line.

The fire started off Car Far West Road and Nisenan Lane just before noon Saturday. Forward progress was stopped around 12:15 p.m., according to Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer unit.

It was reportedly caused by mowing.

Other agencies that responded included Wheatland Fire, Beal Air Force Base, Linda Fire, Olivehurst Fire and Sutter County Fire.