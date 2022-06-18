PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) — Smoke may be visible throughout Placer County Saturday as a training burn exercise is underway until about 4 p.m.
The annual burn, overseen by Cal Fire and the Placer County Fire Department, also serves as a fuel reduction project. It started at 10 a.m.
Saturday's effort will focus on burning approximately 125 acres of grass between East Catlett Road and Sunset Boulevard West, on a parcel just west of the Athens Avenue and Fiddyment Road intersection north of Roseville.
Residents west of Rocklin and Lincoln may also see smoke, according to Cal Fire.