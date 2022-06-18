STOCKTON (CBS13) — A California Highway Patrol officer was dragged by a suspect’s vehicle after she attempted to drive away from the traffic stop.

Just after 2 a.m. Friday, Macee Myers, 28, was being invested by the California Highway Patrol for allegedly driving under the influence, according to a Stockton Police report.

During the stop, Myers attempted to drive away and dragged the unidentified officer with the vehicle.

She was ultimately taken into custody for assault with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and driving under the influence.

The status of the CHP officer was not immediately available.