EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) — The El Dorado County Fair is making a return after a two-year hiatus.

The four-day event will have all the fan-favorite rides and concerts to entertain guests.

The fair did not happen in 2020 or 2021 because of covid-related issues and the Caldor Wildfire. At the time of the fire, the Placer County Fairgrounds, where the fair is held, was being used as a basecamp for fire crews.

A guest had this to say about the event, “It feels amazing when I went down and watched the opening I got a little emotional because it was really awesome to see it finally happening.”

The fair started on June 16 and ends on June 19.