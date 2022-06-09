SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Several cooling centers around the Sacramento region will open up this weekend as a heatwave hits Northern California.

Triple digits are expected to be recorded throughout the Sacramento Valley from Thursday through Saturday, with the hottest temperatures expected on Friday.

Temperatures are projected to reach as high as 105 degrees in Sacramento before cooling off to 88 on Monday.

Elk Grove

City Hall will be a cooling center from Thursday through Sunday. The cooling center will be located at Elk Grove City Hall at 8400 Laguna Palms Way. Hours of operation will be noon to 8 p.m. The space will offer seating, water, and air-conditioning.

Visitors to the cooling center will be required to wear face coverings. Masks will be provided to those who need them. The facility cannot accommodate pets.

Rancho Cordova

City Hall will be a cooling center on Friday, June 10 from 2 PM – 8 PM. City Hall is located at 2729 Prospect Park Drive, and signage will direct residents to the cooling center room.

Complimentary water and snacks will be provided. Pets cannot be accommodated at City Hall, although service animals will be allowed.

Sacramento

The Sacramento County Department of Human Assistance ios offering the following locations as community cooling centers:

DHA Annex

1725 28th Street, Sacramento, CA 95816

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday – 2pm to 8pm

DHA Service Center

5747 Watt Avenue. North Highlands, CA 95660

Thursday and Friday – 4pm to 8pm

Saturday – 2pm to 8pm

DHA Service Center

2450 Florin Road , Sacramento, CA 95822

Thursday, Friday, and Saturday – 2pm to 8pm

San Joaquin County

Find the list of cooling center locations and times here.

Solano County

Solano County Public Libraries are available as cooling centers during normal operating hours. These locations do not allow pets. For locations and hours, please visit www.solanolibrary.com.

Stanislaus County

Stanislaus County offers a variety of cooling centers. Click here to see the full list of locations.

Yolo County

Click here to see the list.