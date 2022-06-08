Lodi Craft Beer
Website: lodicraftbeerfestival.com
Facebook: @lodicraftbeerfestival
Instagram: @lodicraftbeerfestival
Fairytale Town
Thursday 7pm concert – On Air classic rock adults: $15; kids: free; park members: $10
http://www.fairytaletown.org/concerts
Instagram: @fairytaletownsac
Facebook: fairytaletown
MoJoe’s
2330 Pleasant Grove Blvd
Roseville, CA 95747
916-742-4729
http://www.mojoesroseville.com
@mojoesroseville
Sacramento SPCA
Same-Day Adoption Appointments
Tuesday through Saturday
6201 Florin-Perkins Road
Sacramento
916.383.7387
http://www.sspca.org
Lifejacket Donations
Century 21 Select
http://www.c21selectgroup.com
Aquatic Center Summer Camp
https://www.sacstateaquaticcenter.com/equipment-rentals
kitchen747
2320 Pleasant Grove Blvd.
Roseville, CA 95747
916-540-7999
http://www.kitchen747.com
Live Music Mondays 5-8 pm
Roseville Big Trucks
Big Trucks Summer is an in-person event that will be held Thursdays in June from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Each event is free and will feature truck demonstrations, truck exploration, games, and activities. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet utility employees and learn about utility services and programs the city has to offer.
At Roseville Utility Exploration Center in Mahany Park, 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd:
Thursday, June 2 – Pipescope and Vactor Trucks
Thursday, June 9 – Electric Line Trucks
At Maidu Regional Park, 1550 Maidu Dr:
Thursday, June 16 – Vactor and Dump Trucks
Thursday, June 23 – Garbage Trucks