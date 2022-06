Question Of The Day / Dance Party Friday - 6/3We close out the work week with Courtney's Question of the Day: What song makes you sing like you're in concert? Everyone answers, and then we dance our way into the weekend!

14 hours ago

Maroon 5-Oke - Julian and Jonathan Attempt "Sugar"Time for the final edition of "Maroon 5-Oke" on this Friday, and we've saved the best for last...maybe? Directors Jonathan and Julian give "Sugar" their best attempt, and it's...actually not too bad? Julian is obviously carrying this duo...

14 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 6/3If you think you may have missed a funny moment during the show today (and there were QUITE A FEW), here's where you can find it! It's the Good Day Rewind!

14 hours ago

Valley PicnicsExperience the perfect date, birthday, anniversary, or proposal picnic! Alexis Garduno owns Custom Picnics in Stockton, she joins Cody to show us how she can make any occasion more special, and how you can get you scheduled!

14 hours ago

Wiki Who? All-Adam Edition - 6/3John's here with another edition of...Wiki Who? Today, it's an "All-Adam" edition with Adam Levine, Adam Driver and Adam West! Play along with us!

14 hours ago