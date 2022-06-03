SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – A Caltrans employee was hit and killed along Interstate 80 near Vacaville on Friday morning.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. A spokesperson with CHP – Golden Gate Disivion says the person was hit along the westbound side of the freeway, near the Cherry Glen Road onramp. After the incident, the driver took off but was later taken into custody.

Caltrans spokesperson Will Arnold confirmed to CBS13 just after noon that the victim was a Caltrans worker. The name of the worker hasn’t been released.

A SigAlert has been issued for westbound I-80 west of Lagoon Valley Road. Lanes 3 and 4 are blocked.

No estimated time of reopening has been given.