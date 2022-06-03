SOLANO COUNTY (CBS13) – A Caltrans employee was hit and killed along Interstate 80 near Vacaville on Friday morning.

The incident happened just after 10 a.m. A spokesperson with CHP – Golden Gate Disivion says the person was hit along the westbound side of the freeway, near the Cherry Glen Road onramp.

After the incident, authorities say the driver took off but was later taken into custody.

Caltrans spokesperson Will Arnold confirmed to CBS13 that the victim was a Caltrans worker. The name of the worker hasn’t been released.

A SigAlert was issued for westbound I-80 west of Lagoon Valley Road with lanes 3 and 4 being blocked. The lanes reopened around 3:30 p.m.

There have been 189 employees killed while on the job along California roadways since 1921, Caltrans says.

Back in July 2021, a contract Caltrans employee was struck and killed along Highway 99 in Sacramento.