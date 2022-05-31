SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – The CHP had a busy holiday weekend on California roads.

In a statement issued by the CHP Headquarters Monday night, based on preliminary numbers, officers made 891 DUI arrests during what they’re calling a “maximum enforcement period”, which started Friday at 6 p.m.

Along with arrests, 15 people were killed on California roads falling under the CHP’s jurisdiction.

Arrests and fatalities were down this year compared to Memorial Day weekend 2021 when officers made 979 arrests and 35 people died in crashes. During that weekend, 63 percent of all of those killed were not wearing seatbelts, the CHP says.