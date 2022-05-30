VACAVILLE (CBS13) – One person was shot at the Fiesta Days celebration in Vacaville over the weekend, but the event is scheduled to go on Monday.

Vacaville PD Lt. Chris Polen confirmed one person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at the event on Sunday. The victim, identified as an 18-year-old from Fairfield, was taken to the hospital

Officers have arrested the suspect. He has been identified as 18-year-old Herman Torres-Vernal, a Suisun City resident.

Police urged people to avoid the area of the park, however, the band and the beer garden area remained open.

Organizers say they will be fully open on Monday, but police will be evaluating patrols and will add security if necessary.