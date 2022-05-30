SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Land Park Pony Rides, one of William Land Park’s most beloved attractions for nearly four decades, officially wrapped up operations in Sacramento this Memorial Day.

Pony rides have been a staple of the park for the last 37 years, but now the owners are retiring to spend more time with their grandchildren.

They tell us the pony rides have brought joy to generations of kids.

“Most kids love the ponies, so they’ve always got a great big smile from start to finish. When they come around they want more, more, more, more, so we know they really enjoyed it,” said Marilyn Hagemann, owner of Land Park Pony Rides. “And we have a lot of the same families that come back almost every weekend or at least once a month, for years.”

The crews at Land park pony rides say they appreciate all of the loyal fans.