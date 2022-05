VACAVILLE (CBS13) – One person has been shot at the Fiesta Days celebration in Vacaville.

Vacaville PD Lt. Chris Polen confirms one person suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound at the event. The victim was taken to the hospital. They didn’t provide any more information about the incident.

Police urge people to avoid the area of the park. Those who are meeting up with loved ones are urged to do so away from the park.

This is a developing story.