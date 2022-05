Gov. Newsom Tests Positive For COVIDThe governor said he's having mild symptoms and will isolate until June 2.

7 hours ago

Mtula Payton Arrested In Connection With Downtown Sacramento ShootingA suspect on the run since a mass shooting left six people dead during an alleged gang dispute in California’s capital city last month has been arrested in Las Vegas, authorities said. Investigators believe Mtula Payton was one of the alleged gang members who opened fire in downtown Sacramento on April 3. He was taken into custody at an apartment complex, the Sacramento Police Department said in a statement Saturday night.

7 hours ago

1 Person Injured In Oak Park ShootingAt around 12:36 a.m. Sunday, police received the report of a shooting in the area of 34th Street and 14th Avenue. Responding officers found a woman who was shot at least once. She was taken to an area hospital.

7 hours ago

Lawn Twister!Let's give it a shot!

12 hours ago

NeighborGood MarketA new kind of market is coming to East Sacramento. Molly's stopping by for the first day of the NeighborGood Market, an open-air market celebrating what's good in the neighborhood!

12 hours ago