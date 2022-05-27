Johnnie's Jams Featuring Director Jonathan MerisIn honor of celebrating the release of "Top Gun: Maverick" today, Director Jonathan Meris selects songs that have to do with flying. Do you know these JAMS?? By the way, GO SEE "Top Gun: Maverick"!!

12 hours ago

Show Us Your WingmanIn honor of celebrating the release of "Top Gun: Maverick", we are asking you to show us you Wingman. Check out these awesome pics of people's wingman.

12 hours ago

Question Of The Day / Friday Dance Party - 5/27We close out the work week with Courtney's Question of the Day: What is one of your top 5 favorite movies? Everyone answers, and then we dance our way into the weekend! Thanks for hanging out with us this week, we appreciate you watching and participating! Make sure to tune in tomorrow morning at 7 for Good Day Weekend!

13 hours ago

Wiki Who? - Top Gun Edition - 5/27John's here with an all (original) Top Gun version of Wiki Who? Today, we have (original) Top Gun stars Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer and Anthony Edwards! Play along with us!

13 hours ago

Show And Tell - 5/27There's a puzzle you can put together, and the finished puzzle is a QR code. You can scan that code and be entered to win two million dollars! That's what Cody brings to Show and Tell today!

13 hours ago