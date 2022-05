Meshia’s Memorable Moments In TimeWe tried some delicious treats from Meshia’s Memorable Moments In Time in the studio today.

1 hour ago

Johnnie's Jams Featuring Director Jonathan MerisEarlier in the morning we selected "Yacht Rock" as the music of choice in the mornings. Naturally, Director Jonathan Meris selects "Yacht Rock" music for Johnnie's Jams! Do you know these JAMS? (Sidenote: Go see Top Gun: Maverick this weekend!)

3 hours ago

Question Of The Day - 5/26We close out Thursday's show with Courtney's Question of the Day: What nicknames do you have?

5 hours ago

More Top Gun Fun!All morning we've been having fun with all of you sending in your pictures and we'll add a Top Gun helmet and give you a call sign! We've got a few more for our crew as well!

5 hours ago

International Baccalaureate Program - RocklinSierra Elementary sixth grade students in Rocklin are busy today, presenting their International Baccalaureate presentation focused on inspiring individuals to express their ideas and emotions to affect change. Program Coordinator Lisa Johnson joins Court and Cody to show us some of the presentations!

5 hours ago