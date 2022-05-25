SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — While it’s no secret that leaving a pet or child in a hot car can be dangerous, CBS13 Meteorologist Tracy Humphrey explains precisely why you should look before you lock.

Some parents and pet owners assume that leaving their child or pet in the car is only dangerous if it’s scorching outside. That is not true.

According to the National Weather Service, the temperature inside a vehicle can rise 20 degrees in as little as 10 minutes and 50 degrees in an hour- even if the temperature outside is only 70 degrees.

The result of leaving a child or pet in the car under these circumstances could be them suffering from hypothermia (heatstroke) in minutes.

Some people believe that they can avoid any danger by cracking the window before leaving. That is not true. Per the NWS, a child’s body temperature warms three to five times faster than an adult’s.

A quick run into the grocery store or to pay for gas can have fatal consequences.

What is the best advice that Tracy Humphrey or the National Weather Service can give you? Look before you lock!