Meet The Sloths at the Sacramento ZooWe're at the Sacramento Zoo and this is your chance to meet the Sloths! See these awesome creatures as the Sacramento Zoo this weekend!

7 hours ago

The Grad "Walk"Tina "The Tutor" Macuha is with a local high school grad and Tina is showing her how to "walk" during the graduation ceremony. See how well the tutor helps this student accept her diploma.

7 hours ago

Manzanita BakehouseDo you like bread? Molly Riehl is at the Manzanita Bakehouse and they have an array of bread for you! See what flavors will tickly your fancy.

7 hours ago

Trivia ToastCheck out today's Trivia Toast

7 hours ago

Healing Through HorsesDina Kupfer is in Granite Bay at Hearts Landing Ranch. See how these horses can help those in need of positive mental health.

7 hours ago