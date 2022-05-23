With the weather heating up and the abundant waterways in the Sacramento area, heading out to the river might seem like a great way to cool off. But before you go — especially if you have kids — there are some things you should know in order to stay safe.
Wear a life jacketREAD MORE: Destructive Western Grapeleaf Skeletonizer Moth Found In Napa County
Sacramento County says before you dive in, put on a life vest. If you don’t have one, there are borrowing stations (11) along Sacramento’s waterways and at local fire stations. They urge users to snap a quick pic or selfie with a life vest to #SacRivers.
Wearing a life jacket is mandatory for kids under 13, according to the Sacramento Regional Parks website.READ MORE: Stagg High Stabbing Suspect Anthony Gray Ordered To Undergo Mental Evaluation
Here are the life vest borrowing stations on the American River Parkway:
- Discovery Park (2 sites) (kids and adults)
- Ancil Hoffman Park(kids only)
- Howe Avenue river access(kids only)
- Paradise Beach (kids only)
- Watt Avenue river access (kids only)
- River Bend Park (kids only)
- Sunrise river access (kids only)
Here is the life vest borrowing station in the City of Sacramento: Sand Cove (kids only)
Each station offers 8 to 12 life vests in adult and kid sizes and are also available at several Sacramento area fire stations.MORE NEWS: Boosted Californians Getting COVID At Twice The Rate Of Those Vaccinated But Not Boosted
Other tips:
- Stay out of deep water – The riverbed can drop off sharply, sweeping you downstream. Stay close to the shore to avoid drop-offs.
- Watch for hazards – The county recommends you wear shoes in the water to avoid being cut by hidden hazards.
- Don’t follow your equipment downstream – No gear is worth risking your life over.
- Watch out for hypothermia – If you experience shivering or fatigue, get out of the water right away.
- Don’t swim alone
- If someone is struggling in the water, yell “help” and offer a tree limb or paddle, if available.