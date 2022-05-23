CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
With the weather heating up and the abundant waterways in the Sacramento area, heading out to the river might seem like a great way to cool off. But before you go — especially if you have kids — there are some things you should know in order to stay safe.

Wear a life jacket

Sacramento County says before you dive in, put on a life vest. If you don’t have one, there are borrowing stations (11) along Sacramento’s waterways and at local fire stations. They urge users to snap a quick pic or selfie with a life vest to #SacRivers. ​

Wearing a life jacket is mandatory for kids under 13, according to the Sacramento Regional Parks website.

Here are the life vest borrowing stations on the American River Parkway:

  • Discovery Park (2 sites) (kids and adults)
  • Ancil Hoffman Park(kids only)
  • Howe Avenue river access(kids only)
  • Paradise Beach (kids only)
  • Watt Avenue river access (kids only)
  • River Bend Park (kids only)
  • Sunrise river access (kids only)

Here is the life vest borrowing station in the City of Sacramento: ​Sand Cove (kids only)

Each station offers 8 to 12 life vests in adult and kid sizes and are also available at several Sacramento a​rea fire stations.

Other tips:

  • Stay out of deep water – The riverbed can drop off sharply, sweeping you downstream. Stay close to the shore to avoid drop-offs.
  • Watch for hazards – The county recommends you wear shoes in the water to avoid being cut by hidden hazards.
  • Don’t follow your equipment downstream – No gear is worth risking your life over.
  • Watch out for hypothermia – If you experience shivering or fatigue, get out of the water right away.
  • Don’t swim alone
  • If someone is struggling in the water, yell “help” and offer a tree limb or paddle, if available.