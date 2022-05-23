With the weather heating up and the abundant waterways in the Sacramento area, heading out to the river might seem like a great way to cool off. But before you go — especially if you have kids — there are some things you should know in order to stay safe.

Wear a life jacket

Sacramento County says before you dive in, put on a life vest. If you don’t have one, there are borrowing stations (11) along Sacramento’s waterways and at local fire stations. They urge users to snap a quick pic or selfie with a life vest to #SacRivers. ​

Wearing a life jacket is mandatory for kids under 13, according to the Sacramento Regional Parks website.

Here are the life vest borrowing stations on the American River Parkway:

Discovery Park (2 sites) (kids and adults)

Ancil Hoffman Park(kids only)

Howe Avenue river access(kids only)

Paradise Beach (kids only)

Watt Avenue river access (kids only)

River Bend Park (kids only)

Sunrise river access (kids only)

Here is the life vest borrowing station in the City of Sacramento: ​Sand Cove (kids only)

Each station offers 8 to 12 life vests in adult and kid sizes and are also available at several Sacramento a​rea fire stations.

Other tips: