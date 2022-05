Question of the Day - 5/23Weekend Highlights!

7 hours ago

WalletBeJim Dimataris will demonstrate the Passport Wallet and Front Pocket Wallets (prevents pick-pockets). This would include a brief demonstration to show how it solves the problem or makes travel a little easier.

7 hours ago

Gypsy Cowgirl Kitchen, Pt. 2Gypsy Cowgirl Kitchen's Bambi Porter teaches us to make Strawberry Basil. Put it on a salad!

8 hours ago

Solano Mudcats Summer Collegiate BaseballSolano Mudcats Summer Collegiate Baseball Team acquires players from all over the US, and they are looking for host families!

8 hours ago

Yachtly CrewY'all ready to rock (softly)?! Yachtley Crew is the premier yacht rock band and they will be in Roseville this Friday!

8 hours ago