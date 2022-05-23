NAPA COUNTY (CBS13) – Vineyards in Napa County are on alert for a moth that can damage or destroy grapevines.

The moth is called the Western Grapeleaf Skeletonizer and the name is an indication that it means business.

According to CBS Bay Area, an insect Trapper discovered the moth last week in Pope Valley in northern Napa County. Experts say the moth can eat grape leaves and damage fruit and that leads to fungal infestation.

This type of month was last seen in Napa County four years ago and may have come to California from Arizona or New Mexico back in the 1940s.

Traps are being set up within a mile from where the moth was last detected.