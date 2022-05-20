“Lumpia with a Vengeance” Premiere

Comic Book Signing from 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Beehive Collectibles

1006 24th St, Sacramento

Premiere from 6 – 8 p.m.

The Sofia, Home of B Street Theatre

2700 Capitol Ave, Sacramento

AAPI Heritage Month Celebration & Market

May 21, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. / May 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

A Seat at the Table Books & Coffee

9257 Laguna Springs Dr, Unit 130, Elk Grove

Instagram: @aseatatthetablebooks

My Sister’s Little Library

Opens today in front of My Sister’s Cafe

455 Capitol Mall, #110, Sacramento

Girl Scout Troop 1290

Smokechasers Event

May 21, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. / May 22, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Amador County Fairgrounds

18621 Sherwood St

Plymouth, CA 95669

http://www.smokechasersevent.com

Childs Play Car Show

1551 Vineyard Rd. Roseville

Today: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Facebook: WillMclaughlinIv1985

Roseville Craft Fair

2551 Woodcreek Oaks Blvd.

Roseville, CA 95747

8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Facebook: 5050 Pop Up Events

Suvidha International Foundation Robotics Competition

Rancho Cordova City Hall

2729 Prospect Park Drive

Rancho Cordova, CA

9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Website: http://www.suvidhainternational.org

Sunrise Marketplace Brews In The Burbs

Sunrise Mall Parking Lot

6041 Sunrise Blvd.

Citrus Heights, CA 95610

Today 4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Instagram: @Discoversmp

Facebook: @Sunrisemarketplace

Website: http://www.sunrisemarketplace.com

Dignity Health Woodland Clinic to Host “Homegrown Health” Event

Provide Free Vegetable Plants for Kids

May 21st, 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. | 2081 Bronze Star Dr., Woodland CA

Facebook event: https://fb.me/e/5eBkKStPt

Miss Kissinger

IG: misskissingerskorner

Springfree Trampoline

Phone: 1-877-JUMP-SAFE

Swing Into Summer Deal: Use code US22BUNDLE for a FREE FlexrStep + FREE Swing with New Trampoline Purchase – limited time only.

Facebook: @Springfree

Instagram: @SpringfreeTrampoline

Website: http://www.springfreetrampoline.com