Question Of The Day - 5/19We close out Thursday's show with Courtney's Question of the Day: If you were in a sitcom, what would your catchphrase be?

7 hours ago

Path To Positivity - Mental Health AwarenessSpend your weekend spreading positivity while raising awareness for mental health. Roman Musso and Haylie Runner join Courtney to tell us about Path To Positivity, taking place this Saturday in Elk Grove.

8 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 5/19If you think you might have missed a funny moment from the show today, you can find it here! Welcome to the Good Day Rewind!

8 hours ago

Rattlesnake Season Arrives In Northern CaliforniaExperts say the reptiles become more active when temperatures get warmer.

8 hours ago

Trivia ToastCheck out today's Trivia Toast

8 hours ago