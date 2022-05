Question Of The Day - 5/18We close out a Wednesday show with Tina's Question of the Day: What apps do you spend the most time on?

7 hours ago

Sacramento Kings Move Up In the NBA Draft!The NBA draft lottery was last night, and...WHAT? THE KINGS MOVED UP? WOW! ESPN 1320's Damien Barling joins Cody to break down the possibilities going forward for the Kings!

7 hours ago

Aurora Restoration ProjectThe Aurora has been used for numerous television and movie shoots, and it's restoration has become Chris Willson's passion project! Tina has permission to come aboard and explore, and learn more about the restoration!

7 hours ago

Good Day Rewind - 5/18If you think you missed a funny moment during the show today, here's where you can find it! It's the Good Day Rewind!

7 hours ago

Sacramento Bacon FestAshley Williams is in Roseville at Nixtaco and they're celebrating Bacon Fest! See what delicious dishes Nixtaco has made to honor this festival.

8 hours ago