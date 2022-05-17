STOCKTON (CBS13) — Anthony Gray, the suspect accused of stabbing Stagg High School student Aliycia Reynaga to death, has been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation.

Fifty-two-year-old Anthony Gray appeared before a judge Monday.

The Stockton Police Department says Reynaga was killed by 52-year-old Anthony Gray on April 18 just after he allegedly tried to grab two girls in the Stagg High School parking lot.

Gray is due back in court on June 13 at 9 a.m. For now, he remains behind bars in San Joaquin County.

According to San Joaquin County court documents, Gray has a list of priors stemming from crimes he committed as both a minor and an adult. He was sentenced to prison for those crimes and is accused of violating parole.

The killing has prompted questions about school safety, as many wondered why the gate Gray used to enter the campus was even open in the first place.

The Stockton Unified superintendent later said the district would be reviewing safety protocols districtwide.