Question Of The Day - 5/16Tina closes out a Monday show with her Question of the Day: What's the name of your NEXT pet?

Court's Fashion Forum - Billboard Music AwardsThe Billboard Music Awards were last night, and everyone dressed up for it, so you know what that means! IT"S TIME TO GET JUDGY! Courtney, Tracy, Cody, Tina and Morgan all have their cards out to give the Pass/Fail to the celebrities!

Faith In Action Community Services - StocktonF.A.C.E.S. stands for Faith in Action Community Services. They offer a wide variety of services, ranging from school-based counseling and one-on-one behavior services to psycho educational evaluations and speech therapy assessments. Josh Brown joins Tina to tell us more!

We Give A "EuroVision" Dance A Try!In case you missed it this past weekend, the EuroVision finals were on! Cody watched, and found some...interesting musical and dance performances! We give one a try!

Dash of Ting's Tinger Hseih Joins Us!Tinger Hseih is a travel and food blogger for Dash of Ting, which helps her audience travel the world through their tastebuds! Tinger also has an upcoming travel themed cookbook deal with National Geographic, and she joins Dina to share one of her recipes!

