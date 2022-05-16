New in the Neighborhood: Jeremy Wine
facebook.com/jeremywineco
facebook.com/jeremywinecolockeford, instagram.com/jeremywinecolockeford
Mims Corner Community Service
May 22, 2022
– Hot Meals
– Toiletries
– Shoes
– Clothes
– Life Skills
http://www.mimscorner.org
(503) 975-5469
Kings Guard Gaming Teams Up With VSP Vision Care
http://www.KingsGuard.gg
Twitter: @KingsGuardGG
Instagram: @KingsGuardGG
http://www.VSP.com
Femaled Owned Female Empowered
Pop-up Shop
Sat. May 21
10a – 2p
819 Striker Ave Suite 10
Sacramento
Up events & CO: UpeventsandCo@gmail.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/up_bouquets/?hl=en
Wanda Art: jwada3232@gmail.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jayy.wada/?hl=en
Raecheliris: Raecheliris@gmail.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/raecheliris/?hl=en
Kooky creationz: rosiles916@yahoo.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kookycreationz/?hl=en
Jilia luna boutique: jilalunaboutique@gmail.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/jilalunaboutique/?hl=en
Candies enchiladas: Psanchez77@gmail.comInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/candies_enchilosos/?hl=en
JS Photography: portraitsbyjs@gmail.com
Alyssa Real Estate: Alyssa6.2021@gmail.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/a.l.l._real_estate/?hl=en
Love Her Shop: sales@lovehershop.com
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lovehershop/?hl=en
Central Valley Cuddle
Stockton Animal Shelter
(209) 937-7445
http://www.stocktonca.gov/animals
Learning Garden
The Inspiration Garden at Mahany Park: 1501 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville
http://www.Roseville.ca.us/inspirationgarden
Stonelake Farms
Instagram & Facebook: @stonelakefarms
Jaime Lopez
Instagram: @jaime_ninjawarrior
Bill & Giuliana Rancic
http://www.billrancic.com/biography
http://www.rpmrestaurants.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook.
Bread of Life
http://www.BreadofLifeCA.org
Instagram: @Bread_of_LifeCA
CHP Moto Awareness
Motor Officer Marlin Pressley Jr.
and/or Motor Officer Matthew Baltazar
http://www.motorcyclesafetyca.com
Happy Hour at the Sac Zoo
Thursday, May 26 from 5-8pm; 21 and older event
Get your tickets today, before they sell out at: http://www.saczoo.org/visit/happy-hour/
Tickets are $30 ($25 for Sac Zoo members)
(916) 808-5888
Two Hands Corn Dogs
2648 Watt Ave. #117
Sacramento
916-402-8081
http://www.order1.usakor.com/twohands-sacramento/