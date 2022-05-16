SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Carrie Underwood’s “The Denim & Rhinestones Tour” will stop in Sacramento in 2023.

Underwood’s tour will begin on October 15 and make 43 stops in U.S. cities, including Sacramento, where she will perform at the Golden 1 Center on March 14, 2023.

The 8-time Grammy Award and 3-time Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year winner will be accompanied By Jillie Allen on all of the tour dates.

Tickets for the general public will go on sale May 20, the same day that tickets to Kendrick Lamar’s “Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers” tour go on sale.