Quarter Midget Super Regional
Johnny Cash Classic
Hosted by American Quarter Midget Association
Prairie City SVRA
13300 White Rock Rd, Rancho Cordova
https://www.aqma.us/
https://www.facebook.com/aqma.org
29th Annual Folsom Handcar Derby
Today from 9am – 2pm
2750 E Bidwell St, Folsom
READ MORE: Sacramento Families Beat The Heat At North Natomas Aquatic Center
Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival
Today from 11am – 5pm
Southside Park
2115 6th Street, Sacramento
Tickets Available Online
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sacramento-grilled-cheese-festival-2022-tickets-81651230027?aff=SCGF
https://www.sacgrilledcheese.com/
Community Mural Paint Day
Today from 12-3pm
Brothers, The Plumbing Store
8581 Kiefer Blvd, Sacramento
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/d6-community-paint-day-tickets-313197731847?aff=ebdsoporgprofile
“Running of the Elk” Half-Marathon, 10K, 5K
LOCATION: District 56
8230 Civic Center Drive
Elk Grove, CA 95757
HOURS: 7:30 AM – Half Marathon
7:45 AM – 10K Start
7:45 AM – 5K Start.
10:00 AM – Kids’ Fun Runs
Facebook @RunningoftheElk
http://www.runningoftheelkhalf.com
Golden State Pinball Festival
413 E. Lockeford St. in Lodi, CA
HOURS: TODAY 9:00am – 5:00pm/
SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook @GoldenStatePin
Instagram @Goldenstatepin
Stockton Flavor Fest
Today at Weber Point Events Center
Kids 12 and under FREE
Stocktonflavorfest.com
Pineapple Mango Banana Smoothie
With 90-degree temperatures across the area, enjoy this Pineapple Mango Banana Smoothie recipe for a refreshing and healthy way to stay cool this summer!
SIDE KEY:
Ingredients
1 Frozen banana
1 cup Frozen Pineapple Chunks
1 cup Frozen Mango Chunks
1/2 cup Pineapple Juice
1/2 cup Coconut Milk
Traeger Grills
http://www.traeger.com