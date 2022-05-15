Quarter Midget Super Regional

Johnny Cash Classic

Hosted by American Quarter Midget Association

Prairie City SVRA

13300 White Rock Rd, Rancho Cordova

29th Annual Folsom Handcar Derby

Today from 9am – 2pm

2750 E Bidwell St, Folsom

Sacramento Grilled Cheese Festival

Today from 11am – 5pm

Southside Park

2115 6th Street, Sacramento

Tickets Available Online

Community Mural Paint Day

Today from 12-3pm

Brothers, The Plumbing Store

8581 Kiefer Blvd, Sacramento

“Running of the Elk” Half-Marathon, 10K, 5K

LOCATION: District 56

8230 Civic Center Drive

Elk Grove, CA 95757

HOURS: 7:30 AM – Half Marathon

7:45 AM – 10K Start

7:45 AM – 5K Start.

10:00 AM – Kids’ Fun Runs

Golden State Pinball Festival

413 E. Lockeford St. in Lodi, CA

HOURS: TODAY 9:00am – 5:00pm/

SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook @GoldenStatePin

Stockton Flavor Fest

Today at Weber Point Events Center

Kids 12 and under FREE

