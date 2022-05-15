Ultimate Frisbee State Championships

May 14 & 15

Cherry Island Soccer Complex

2429 U St, Rio Linda

GiGiFit Acceptance Challenge

Today at 9am

Maidu Regional Park, Roseville

http://www.gigisplayhouse.org/sacramento

Mother Daughter Flag Football Camp

Presented by She Rocks Flag Football

http://www.solidgroundsports.org

https://www.facebook.com/SolidGroundSports/\

Auburn Spring Home Show

http://www.AuburnHomeShows.com

1273 High St, Auburn, CA 95603

Saturday, May 14, 10 am to 6 pm

Sunday, May 15, 10 am to 5 pm

Half off advance tickets online with promo code: GOODDAY

Stone Creek Community Garage

916-343-0372

Instagram & Facebook: @jenicarealtor

Youtube: http://www.youtube.com/jenicawilliams

http://www.jenicawilliams.com

Mulch Mayhem

BeWaterSmart.info

Facebook @BeWaterSmart, or on Twitter @Be_Water_Smart

http://www.BeWaterSmart.info

Pakistan Cultural Festival – The Colors of Pakistan

Vernon Street Town Square

311 Vernon Street

Roseville

HOURS: 1pm – 6pm

ADMISSION: FREE!

SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook at Pakistan Cultural Festival

Dr. Mondo Workshop

Empowerment Symposium w/ Katelyn Ohashi

Sunday

1pm – 2:30pm

CSUS, Harper Alumni Center

Free

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cheatcode-empowerment-symposium-tickets-333334862547

http://www.thecheatcode.org

@cheatcode

@katelyn_ohashi

ASTRO Foundation Adoption Center

Grand Opening Today!

10am-3pm

157 North 5th St.

Oakdale

http://www.astrofoundation.org