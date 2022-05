STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man has died after being shot in Stockton.

Stockton police say that, just before 5 p.m., their officers were called out to Knickerbocker Drive and West Lane on the report of a person who was shot. When officers arrived, they found a 20-year-old male who had been shot.

Paramedics arrived and pronounced the victim deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives were called out to the scene to investigate. There is no motive or suspect information, police say.