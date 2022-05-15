FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – As warmer weather continues, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife warns that the Tahoe basin’s bears are on the move.

But as we’ve seen in recent days, suburban neighborhoods are also seeing bears roam on the streets.

In one Farifield neighborhood, people head to the park or take their dogs for walks. So, as you can imagine, residents were surprised to see a bear walking around the area.

Fairfield police got so many calls for not just this bear, but multiple bear sightings. In fact, on Saturday, police addressed the sightings on Facebook, saying the bears appear to be traveling and searching for food and water.

In Vacaville, there was also a reported bear sighting, although it remains unclear if it’s the same bear or bears seen in Fairfield. A biologist is monitoring it to see if it will return to the habitat up in the hills surrounding northern Solano County.

Back here in Fairfield, police are saying bears are often found in the hills.

They also warn people to not leave trash or pet food outside, which could attract bears.