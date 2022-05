SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One person was killed in a car crash in Sacramento on Sunday morning.

The crash happened early in the morning in the area of Elder Creek Road and Florin Perkins Road. A Ford sedan and a Toyota SUV were involved in the crash. Police found a woman with major injuries. Officers rendered aid to the woman, but she died.

It’s unknown which vehicle the woman was in, or who was at fault in the crash.

The condition of the other driver is unknown.