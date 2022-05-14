CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
SUISUN CITY (CBS13) – A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Suisun City has died, police say.

At around 2:14 a.m. Saturday, the Suisun City Police Department said they received the report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Hwy. 12 at Emperor Drive. The driver of the vehicle drove off before officers arrived at the scene of the incident.

The pedestrian died of their injuries.

On Friday, one person was killed and several others were injured in a head-on crash on Highway 12 in the San Joaquin Delta, authorities said.

Stockton-area California Highway Patrol said the collision happened just before 4:30 p.m. along Highway 12 near North Peatland Road, which is located northwest of Stockton and just east of the small Delta community of Terminous.

Six individuals were taken to the hospital, CHP said.